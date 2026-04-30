Russia takes note of US rejection of post-New START proposals — MFA

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow will take note of the United States’ rejection of its proposals concerning the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the West’s military policy when developing its own approach in this field, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov said.

"Our country seeks to act as responsibly and carefully as possible. Given the US rejection of our pragmatic post-New START proposals, we will develop our approach in this field based on a thorough analysis of the military policy of Western nuclear powers and the overall strategic situation," he pointed out, addressing the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Looking into the future, we remain open to searching for equal and mutually acceptable solutions based on dialogue in order to ensure comprehensive strategic stability, provided conditions are created for such cooperation, which should be aimed at finding a viable solution based on the core interests of the parties," the Russian diplomat added.