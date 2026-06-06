MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A lieutenant in Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) with the call sign Veter, known for his criticism of Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky, has been killed under unclear circumstances, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Lieutenant V. V. Tsokur of the Special Operations Forces, with the call sign Veter, born on February 15, 1992, worked as a lawyer and fought corruption within the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). He was killed under unknown circumstances while on a mission. Ukrainian nationalists themselves are convinced that Tsokur was eliminated by the SBU’s military counterintelligence for his constant criticism of Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, who uses the 'Ukrainian army’s elite units’ as cannon fodder," the agency’s source said.

In late May, Russian security agencies told TASS that a public conflict had erupted between Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov and Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky over control of arms procurement.