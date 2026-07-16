DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. Russian forces are moving along the second line of Ukrainian defense northeast of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head, reported.

"Regarding the whole territory, we’re about to gain ground in several areas. It’s the Battlegroup East - the Gulyaipole direction. The troops are moving along the second defensive line set up by the enemy. It's Novoselovka - Chudesnoye and the Verkhnyaya Tersa area where we are breaking through the first defense line in the Zaporohye Region that covers Orekhovo, so that we could not outflank it," Kimakovsky said on Russian state television.

He added that in many areas the Russian fighters have closely approached the Ukrainian defense line near the Verkhyaya Tersa settlement.