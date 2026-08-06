At least 10 merchant vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz in past day — TV

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. At least 10 commercial vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, CNN reported, citing data from the MarineTraffic ship-tracking website.

Seven cargo ships sailed into the Persian Gulf and three into the Gulf of Oman, the report said. At least 19 merchant vessels also crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait over the past day, CNN added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran and Oman had agreed on the geographical coordinates of a new route through the Strait of Hormuz.