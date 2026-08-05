Border of Spanish Ceuta calm, no more violations — EFE

MADRID, August 5. /TASS/. The Ceuta government has recorded no new cases of border crossings into the Spanish Africa exclave after the repair of the border infrastructure damaged during a recent mass crossing of illegal migrants, according to EFE agency.

It said there is complete calm at the Tarajal border crossing: after the repair of the sea barrier, there have been no new attempts to enter Ceuta by swimming, nor any cases of migrants voluntarily returning to Morocco. The Spanish Civil Guard continues to monitor the area by sea and land, and municipal services are carrying out work in the zone where a mass breach of the border occurred.

The inflatable barrier installed near the beach is 500 m long, with a height above the water ranging from 0.3 to 0.7 m; the underwater part extends to a depth of up to 1 m. The structure works in conjunction with a line of fixed buoys.

According to Spain, about 72,000 illegal immigrants at the end of July reached Ceuta by swimming and on foot, bypassing a breakwater that separates the city from Morocco. Spain deployed military to help ensure security in the settlement. According to the Spanish government, at least 75 people died while trying to reach Ceuta. Rabat put the casualties number at 11. It is believed that 70,000 migrants already returned to Morocco.