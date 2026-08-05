MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. More than 100,000 volunteers from Moscow have gone to the special military operation zone, Moscow Mayor and leader of the United Russia party’s election list Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, which aired on the Russian television news program Vesti.

"Our shared task is to support our troops on the front line. Moscow sent more than 100,000 volunteers to the special military operation zone. In addition, we actively help provide material and technical supplies. Moscow is the largest center of the military-industrial and defense complex. The city produces the best equipment, technical systems, and military products. Moreover, Moscow produces a wide range of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and microelectronics, without which no military operations can be conducted," the mayor said.