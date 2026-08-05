US preparing to announce deal with Iran, Oman on Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The United States is preparing to announce temporary agreements with Iran and Oman on the issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the Axios portal reported, citing sources.

According to its information, "the US, Iran and Oman are closing in on an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the US aiming for a Wednesday announcement." It is assumed that this concerns a 60-day agreement that provides for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in the direction of the Persian Gulf through Iranian territorial waters, and in the opposite direction through Omani waters in coordination with Tehran. The agreements do not provide for the collection of fees for the passage of ships.

According to the portal, the agreement's effect may be extended beyond 60 days. At the same time, if agreements are not reached, the United States is considering the possibility of delivering large-scale strikes on the territory of the Islamic republic. According to sources from the American administration cited by the portal, the Iranian leadership completed the process of approving the agreements on Tuesday.