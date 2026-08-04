Russia sees potential for rail transport cooperation with Thailand — ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry highlights significant potential for cooperation with Thailand in the railway sector, the ministry announced following a meeting between Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.

"There is potential for cooperation in rail transport," the ministry statement said.

Furthermore, the Russian Transport Ministry noted promising prospects for boosting maritime freight turnover, including container shipping.

"The Russian side possesses extensive expertise in implementing intelligent transport systems. A comprehensive regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles has been established, and a network of drone ports is currently under construction. Work is also underway to expand the deployment of driverless vehicles on federal highways," the ministry added.