LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. The Crimean Peninsula’s power grid faced an unprecedented load last week due to Ukrainian military attacks, resulting in rolling blackouts across Crimea, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

According to him, during the week, the enemy deliberately targeted distribution substations that supply power to several regions at once.

"Large-scale power outages caused by ongoing attacks on key energy infrastructure facilities were recorded throughout the week in all regions of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. The Crimean Peninsula’s power grid faced an unprecedented load and operated in critical mode. Rolling blackouts occurred in all Crimean districts," he said.