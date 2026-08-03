Zelensky seeks to drag Muslim world into conflict in Ukraine through Umerov’s appointment

SIMFEROPOL, August 3. /TASS/. By appointing Rustem Umerov Ukraine’s foreign intelligence chief, Vladimir Zelensky obviously seeks to drag Islamic countries into the Ukrainian crisis, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Earlier, Zelensky signed a decree appointing former National Security and Defense Secretary Rustem Umerov as the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. According to Zelensky, Umerov will simultaneously address issues of diplomacy, defense, negotiations with the United States and other partners, as well as talks on ending the war.

"Umerov’s appointment as head of Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service, as he (Zelensky - TASS) sees it, could boost the Muslim world’s support for the Kiev regime. Following the scandal involving Zelensky and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in the struggle for US assistance, this is yet another desperate attempt in the Kiev regime’s policy," said Leonid Ivlev, a member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

He recalled that Umerov is a Crimean Tatar and Kiev has been unsuccessfully seeking to use them for its purposes for decades.

According to Ivlev, in his new capacity, Umerov will have all the capacities to act widely beyond Ukraine, including to influence Muslim countries and organizations.

He warned, however, that Ukraine’s attempt to stake on the Muslim world will be an absolute failure. "It is already evident for all, both for the military and politicians in various countries, that Ukraine is ceding its position on the frontline. That is why the United States is reducing Patriot missile supplies. Western Europe is bogged down in discussions on supplies to the Ukrainian army, and Israel has refused to give its Iron Dome. So, the attempt to stake on the Muslim world will be absolutely futile," Ivlev added.

Umerov served as Ukraine’s defense minister from September 2023 to July 2025, and as National Security and Defense secretary since July 18, 2025.