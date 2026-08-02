Ukrainian drone hits site several meters away from reactor unit at Zaporozhye nuke plant

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian combat drone hit a site several meters away from the reactor building of power unit No. 3 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Head of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Last night, a combat drone hit the gallery connecting all the six power units, which is intended for personnel movement. Fortunately, no explosion followed. The strike was literally several meters away from the reactor building of power unit No. 3," the Rosatom press office quoted Likhachev as saying.

Such actions by the Ukrainian side create direct risks for the nuclear facility and are yet another piece of evidence of Kiev’s purposeful attacks on nuclear infrastructure, he said.

The Ukrainian military also attempted to attack a dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporozhye nuke plant, Likhachev said.

"On July 30, an attempt was made to attack the dry spent nuclear fuel storage site. The drone that did not explode was found in close proximity to the storage building for the transporter - a unique vehicle designed to move containers with spent fuel," the Rosatom head said.