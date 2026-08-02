Putin congratulates Russian paratroopers on Airborne Force Day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated paratroopers on Airborne Force Day, highlighting their heroism and courage in the most responsible areas of the special military operation.

"You are rightly proud of the names of the Airborne Force founders, immortal feats and outstanding achievements of your predecessors and you look at veterans as role models. Let me specially note skillful and decisive operations by the paratroopers who are today defending Russia shoulder to shoulder with their comrades-in-arms in the special military operation, displaying heroism and courage in the most responsible frontline areas," the head of state said in a congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin’s website.

As the head of state pointed out, "people of a hardy mold and a strong spirit with unyielding character, bound by fraternal solidarity and mutual support" have always served in the Airborne Force ranks.

The Russian leader said he was confident that the Airborne Force personnel would accomplish the assigned objectives with honor and make considerable contribution to ensuring Russia’s defense capability, sovereignty and security.

"I wish you and your nears and dears success and all the best," Putin said.