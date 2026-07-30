YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Global demand for helium has risen significantly amid the Middle East conflict, Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov said, adding that Russia is the most reliable supplier of helium.

"Demand for helium has surged manifold due to the crisis in the Middle East. We are the most reliable helium supplier in the world," he told a forum.

In 2025, Gazprom increased its helium production by one-third to 16.6 mln cubic meters. The rise in the company’s commercial helium production volumes is attributed to the commissioning of the helium production unit at the Amur Gas Processing Plant and increased commercial helium sales volumes.

Experts previously interviewed by TASS said that Russia produced about 10% of the global helium volume of around 18 mln cubic meters last year, adding that the country’s capacity is significantly higher.