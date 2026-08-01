Iranian drones attack government facility in northern Kuwait — top brass

DOHA, August 1. /TASS/. Iranian drones attacked a government facility in northern Kuwait, Defense Ministry Spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan told reporters.

"On August 1, the armed forces detected an incursion by enemy drones into Kuwaiti airspace," he said in a statement.

According to al-Atwan, a "government facility in the north of the country" was attacked. The drones also hit equipment belonging to a civilian company on Bubiyan Island. Debris from the intercepted drones caused property damage, but there were no casualties, the spokesman noted.