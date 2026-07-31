Russian stocks close in the green on Friday

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Friday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.75% to 2,226.36 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.25% to 882.61 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 1 kopeck to 11.73 rubles.

"After rebounding 20% from multi-year lows, the MOEX Index hit strong resistance just below the 2,300-point mark this week. Subsequent profit-taking pulled the benchmark back to the support zone above 2,200 points," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,155-2,275 point range during the first week of August. The forecast for the ruble exchange rate is 78-80 rubles per dollar and 11.5-11.8 rubles per yuan.

Tsifra Broker believes the market is being supported by strong second-quarter corporate results and the anticipated crediting of Sberbank dividends to investors’ brokerage accounts. According to analysts, the MOEX Index could continue its recovery toward the 2,312-point level, where the 50-day moving average lies. In the currency market, exchange rates are expected to shift toward the upper limits of the following ranges: 11.6-12 rubles per yuan, 79-81 rubles per dollar, and 90-93 rubles per euro.