MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian forces took control of 32 communities in July, according to TASS estimates.

The majority of those communities were located in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), where Russian forces liberated 22 settlements, accounting for more than 68 percent of the overall figure for July.

Battlegroup North secured the highest number of communities (ten), followed by Battlegroup Center with eight, Battlegroup West with six, Battlegroup East with five, and Battlegroup South with three.

The liberation of the city of Konstantinovka in the DPR by units of Battlegroup East and the capture of Belitskoye by Battlegroup Center were among the month’s most significant developments.