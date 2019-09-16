Media claims of Russia breaching into FBI systems are part of US election cycle — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Media reports accusing Russian diplomats in the United States of breaching into communications system of the FBI, are linked to the start of the new electoral cycle in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Kommersant FM radio on Monday.

"We are now entering a very interesting period, which is called ‘one year before the US presidential election.’ Throughout this period, we, regretfully, will hear and see lots of interesting stories, sudden revelations, amazing predictions, or, on the contrary, some diggings from the past," she said.

"The US electoral cycle is a merry carousel, so, on the one hand, it should be treated with understanding of what is going now on in the United States. On the other hand, we will comment on every such case," Zakharova went on.

"Experts - our diplomats from the Russian embassy in the US - will comment on this publication in a most detailed way," she added.

US portal Yahoo News earlier reported, citing own sources, that during US ex-president Barack Obama’s tenure, Russian intelligence managed to gain unauthorized access to several communication systems of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). The portal’s sources claimed that Russia used the diplomatic compounds in the states of New York and Maryland for the purpose. Those facilities were allegedly used to store some of the equipment that intercepted communication signals.