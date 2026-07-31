Nornickel shares up 6.6% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Nornickel shares rose by 6.6% during the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

Shares turned upward following the release of the company’s financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of the year. As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT), Nornickel shares were down by 1.96% at 112.2 rubles per share. By 5:34 p.m. Moscow time (2:34 p.m. GMT), the shares had moved to positive territory, reaching 122 rubles per share (+6.61%).

The company’s net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) grew 2.4-fold to $2.001 bln in the first half of 2026 compared to $842 mln in the previous year, while EBITDA increased by 50% to $3.9 bln. Free cash flow declined by 20% to $1.2 bln. Adjusted free cash flow amounted to $0.2 bln.

First Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev told reporters that Nornickel’s strong results for January-June of this year provide grounds to revisit the question of paying interim dividends.