Bank of Russia considering options to assist investors with frozen foreign assets

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia, together with the Ministry of Finance, is considering various options to assist investors with assets frozen abroad but prefers not to publicize its initiatives in advance, the regulator’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the regulator’s board meeting.

"We are exploring various options with the Finance Ministry to assist investors facing this situation and to reduce the volume of assets they cannot freely manage. However, we have repeatedly encountered instances where foreign regulators obstruct the implementation of mechanisms we develop and block transactions involving residents. For this reason, we prefer not to publicize our initiatives in advance," she said.

Nabiullina previously said that the Bank of Russia did not observe any depletion of the exchange pool of blocked assets.