State Duma ratified investment encouragement agreement with China

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, ratified the intergovernmental agreement with China on encouragement and mutual protection of investments.

The document was signed in Moscow on May 8, 2025 for the purpose of making mutual cooperation more active on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

The agreement contains updates in definitions of the terms of the investor and the investment and in provisions on the sphere of application of the agreement. The opportunity is provided for the two countries to agree upon the interpretation of agreement provisions that will be binding for the arbitration tribunal in particular.

Norms were added that aim at simplifying procedures of making investments for the purpose of establishing stable, predictable and transparent conditions of the investment activity.