Aeroflot to restore its Sheremetyevo flight schedule by 8 a.m. on January 11

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to fully restore its daily flight schedule at Sheremetyevo Airport by 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on January 11, the airline said in a statement.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on January 10, Aeroflot plans to operate flights to and from Sheremetyevo Airport as scheduled, excluding flight cancellations for Saturday.

"By 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on January 11, the airline plans to fully restore the normal execution of the daily flight plan to/from the base airport," the statement reads.

Aeroflot continues to work to stabilize its flight schedule in light of the heavy snowfall in Moscow on January 9 and the arrival restrictions at Sheremetyevo Airport that were in effect during the first half of the day on January 10.