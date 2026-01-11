NATO would collapse if US annexed Greenland — Danish lawmaker

BELGRADE, January 12. /TASS/. NATO would not be able to continue existing if Greenland were annexed by Washington, Danish lawmaker Rasmus Jarlov told Slovenia’s Delo newspaper in an interview.

"I do not believe that NATO can exist if the Americans believe they have the right to seize the territories of other alliance members. We are one of the US' most loyal allies. Other countries have repeatedly criticized us for being too loyal to the Americans because we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan and provided them with Danish intelligence data. Therefore, if the Americans attack us, literally no one will be safe. That is why the rest of the world should be concerned as well," the lawmaker noted.

Jarlov also called the hypothetical annexation of the island by the US "probably the most unjustified territorial claim in history," as it is effectively directed against Washington's ally. The lawmaker emphasized that annexing the island to the US without Copenhagen's consent would violate international law and bilateral agreements.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the US. During his first presidential term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed a defense treaty in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island from potential aggression.