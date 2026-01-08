Trump feared operation in Venezuela could turn into 'Carter's disaster' — media

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. With developments unfolding in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump feared that the situation may have turned into a "Jimmy Carter disaster," referring to the failed 1980 operation to free 52 US hostages held in Iran, according to his remarks in an interview with The New York Times.

The US leader noted that the operation "destroyed his (39th US President Jimmy Carter's - TASS) entire administration."

The attempt to free 52 US embassy staff in Tehran on April 24, 1980, failed due to a sandstorm and the loss of several helicopters. The hostages were released only in early 1981 following negotiations.