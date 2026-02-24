MELITOPOL, February 24. /TASS/. If Ukraine is supplied with nuclear weapons or a so-called dirty bomb, Kiev will use them against the civilian population, Maxim Zubarev, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has reported on secret negotiations between London and Paris. The enemy is planning to supply Kiev with a nuclear bomb and is working on a mechanism to transfer components for assembly on Ukrainian territory. There is no doubt that if the transfer is completed, they will strike Russian civilians. This is an alarming sign that a prolonged conflict could lead to catastrophic consequences for the residents of our Motherland," he said.

Zubarev emphasized that Ukraine is deliberately prolonging the negotiation process, trying to distract Russian authorities and carry out a sneak attack.