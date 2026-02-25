Trump states that United States seeks dominance in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump assures that Washington intends to establish a dominant position in the Western Hemisphere.

"We are also restoring American security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere—acting to secure our national interests and defend our country from violence, drugs, terrorism, and foreign interference. For years, large swaths of territory in our region, including large parts of Mexico, have been controlled by murderous drug cartels," read excerpts from the US leader's annual State of the Union address shared by the White House press service.

The US President is delivering his address to the House of Representatives and the Senate.