MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 59 heavy combat quadcopters and 39 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers in one day as a result of the actions of Russia’s Battlegroup West, Ivan Bigma, head of the press center of the Battlegroup West, reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down a guided airborne munition, 20 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 59 heavy combat quadcopters of the enemy," Bigma said.

In addition, two electronic warfare stations and 39 drone control points, as well as three mortars, two all-terrain vehicles and 12 ground robotic systems of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed.