Spanish top diplomat says peace in Ukraine still far off

MADRID, February 24. /TASS/. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he believes the Ukrainian settlement remains a distant prospect.

"At this moment, unfortunately, I see the prospect of peace as distant," the Foreign Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying. According to him, no one is currently raising the issue of deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that ensuring Ukraine’s security through "foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the goals of the special military operation include Ukraine’s demilitarization and neutral status, as well as recognition of the realities on the ground.