LONDON, February 24. /TASS/. The headquarters of the multinational forces for Ukraine, consisting of 70 people, has begun work in preparation for the deployment of troops from the "coalition of the willing" to Ukrainian territory after the conflict ends, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of this Multinational Force for Ukraine, a 70-person headquarters is up and running and preparations for UK forces are backed by 200 million pounds (270 million dollars - TASS) funding from this government," the statement said.

The ministry noted that on February 24, a video conference of the member states of the so-called "coalition of the willing" will be held, chaired by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In July 2025, Starmer's office announced plans to establish the headquarters of the "coalition of the willing," initially in Paris and then moving to London a year later. Following the "coalition of the willing" meeting in Paris on January 6, the participants adopted a declaration stating their intention to form a multinational military force that could be sent to Ukraine after the conflict ends. The declaration also expresses the coalition's readiness to continue long-term support for the Ukrainian armed forces, including through the supply of weapons and equipment.

Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.