Russian forces improve positions in southern, eastern Konstantinovka — Pushilin

DONETSK, March 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions in the southern and eastern parts of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in recent days, the region’s head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"Here, in Konstantinovka itself, we see an improvement in the positions of our units, directly within the city. In the southern and eastern parts, our units have improved their positions there in recent days," Pushilin said.

He added that the liberation of Konstantinovka would make it possible to advance toward the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration from the south.

Earlier, the head of the DPR stated that Russian forces were enveloping Konstantinovka. Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that Russian troops were exerting significant pressure on Ukrainian forces to the northeast of the city.