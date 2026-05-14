GELENDZHIK /Krasnodar Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The West is actively seeking to transform Central Asia into a strategic springboard, not only for exerting pressure on Russia but also for challenging China, according to Timofey Bordachev, program director of the Valdai International Discussion Club. Speaking to TASS, Bordachev emphasized, "The West is genuinely striving to establish such a foothold - primarily aimed at China, but also against Russia. The most significant danger posed by Western actions in the region is the potential for destabilizing the domestic socioeconomic landscape. It’s not that Central Asian countries will turn hostile toward Russia; rather, internal upheavals could emerge, raising concerns for both Russia and China."

He summarized the insights from the 6th Valdai Discussion Club Central Asian Conference held in Gelendzhik, noting, "While this is not currently the case, it’s crucial to recognize that Western countries are diligently working toward this end. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has highlighted, their efforts are persistent."

Concluding, Bordachev added, "Our focus on economic cooperation is strategically aimed at mitigating these potential threats."

Earlier, Galuzin reiterated that Western efforts to reformat Central Asia are ongoing, aiming to turn the region’s nations into leverage points for creating security challenges for Russia.

The 6th Valdai Central Asian Conference took place in Gelendzhik on May 12-13, under the theme "Russia and Central Asia: Navigating the New World Order." The event brought together thirty experts from eight countries - India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - to discuss the evolving geopolitical landscape.