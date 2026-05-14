Russia counts on SCO’s efforts to form Eurasian partnership — top security official

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow is counting on the coordinated efforts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to form the Greater Eurasian Partnership, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu said at the 21st meeting of secretaries of relevant agencies of SCO member states.

"We look forward to coordinated efforts to form the Greater Eurasian Partnership designed to become the socio-economic foundation of future regional architecture," he said.

"The combined potential of our countries enables us to consider the SCO as one of the pillars of a multipolar world order and a key element of the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," Shoigu added.