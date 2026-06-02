Russian firm UAC finalizing production of first lot of passenger jets

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Company (UAC), a Rostec company, is finalizing production of the first lot of civilian airplanes, CEO Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The first lot is at the final production stage. Deliveries of the Tu-214 are underway thus far, first Il-114-300 [airplanes] will be released this year," he said.

Certification efforts for SJ-100 and MC-21 airplanes at the closing phase, Badekha added.