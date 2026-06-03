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Several heavy combat drones now in final trials — chief executive of Russia’s UAC

The United Aircraft Company has achieved good results and is on par with competitors in terms of heavy combat drones, Vadim Badekha said

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Company (UAC) has a number of heavy combat drone projects now at the final stage of testing, the firm's CEO Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The heavy drones sector is our bread and butter. Everything we see in mass use is not exactly our thing. We've achieved good results and are on par with competitors in terms of heavy combat drones," the chief executive said.

"We have a number of projects that are already completed or at the closing phase of trials. Modern armament systems are deeply integrated with unmanned aerial systems. All our combat aviation efforts aim at creating network-centered systems enabling us to operate in a group with unmanned aerial systems," he added.

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