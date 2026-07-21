VILNIUS, July 21. /TASS/. Lithuania’s authorities do not see a direct threat from Russia, Deividas Matulionis, national security adviser to the Lithuanian president, said.

"The level of direct threat has not changed. We see no direct threat," he told the Ziniu Radijas radio station. However, he expressed concern about the allegedly growing threat of "isolated malicious acts."

In recent years, the EU countries have been regularly blaming Russia for being behind various emergencies and what they call "malicious activities" in their territories. Russian president press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted back in April 2024 that Western countries tend to "always blame Russia for everything.".