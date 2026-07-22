LUGANSK, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen have begun to flee from their positions in Zakharovka in the Kharkov region amid pressure from Russian military forces from the direction of the neighboring liberated Volokhovskoye, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that after liberating Volokhovskoye in the Kharkov region, Russian fighters immediately began advancing westward from the settlement toward neighboring Zakharovka.

"There is already information that Ukrainian militants have abandoned some of their forward positions in Zakharovka as several strategic heights have come under Russia’s control, making it extremely disadvantageous for Ukrainian militants to remain there. The operational-tactical situation in this direction for the Ukrainian command is deteriorating with each passing day," he said.