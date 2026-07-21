US administration refuses to transfer military aid worth $400 million to Kiev — senator

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. The US administration has refused to transfer an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine that had been approved by the US Congress, Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reported.

"Are you also aware the administration has informed us that that money will not be available in many aspects until the next president is in office?" the legislator asked Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine during hearings on Capitol Hill. "Sir, I'm not aware of that," Caine replied. "I'm sorry to tell you, the pay plan tells us to be prepared to spend that money in fiscal year 29. The new president, whoever it may be, will make that decision," the senator noted during the hearings in the Appropriations Committee of the upper chamber of Congress, which were attended by Caine and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.