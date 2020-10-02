Sanya airport's passenger traffic can reach 10 mln in 2020

SANYA, October 2. /TASS/. The total passenger traffic of Sanya Phoenix International Airport on Hainan in 2020 is expected to exceed 10 million people, reported "Sanya Daily" citing the forecast of the airport's management.

Thus, the newspaper points out, Sanya Airport for the tenth year in a row will be able to maintain the total passenger traffic at more than 10 million people. The operation of this airport, as well as others throughout China, has been severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The decline began in January and lasted for about six months.

In July, the rate of growth in the number of flights conducted at Sanya International Airport was the highest in the country, and in August, both flights and passenger traffic began to grow. The restoration of the airport's normal mode was facilitated by the general improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country, the measures taken by the local authorities to build the free trade port, as well as an increase in the personal quota for the purchase of duty free goods for tourists.

Air transportation is the main mode of transport for international traffic on Hainan. Aviation plays a key role in building the island's free trade port. Since July 1, the authorities have slashed jet fuel prices for Chinese and foreign airlines at three airports in the province: Meilan Airport in Haikou, Phoenix Airport in Sanya and Boao Air Harbor in Qionghai. Reducing jet fuel prices will allow airlines to reduce operating costs for servicing flights, which will help develop the air transportation market on Hainan.