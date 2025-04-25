MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Restrictions could not stop Russia’s trade growth, while its external and internal state debt has reduced, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has told TASS in an interview.

"Over the past two years, the Russian economy grew by 4.1%," he said.

"The external trade also retained its positive dynamics. Despite sanctions, the past year’s trade grew by $3.8 billion, to over $716 billion. Proficit of the balance of foreign trade gained $7 billion, reaching approximately $146 billion," the Russian security official continued.

"Russia’s external and internal debt has diminished," he added. "Its financial and banking systems demonstrated resilience.".