Russia to seek best conditions for its companies to enter Asia-Pacific market — Deputy PM

GYEONGJU /Republic of Korea/, October 30. /TASS/. Russia wants to ensure the best conditions for domestic producers to enter the Asia-Pacific market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

A Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in South Korea’s Gyeongju on Wednesday to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"The Asia-Pacific region is currently the world's main market. From this perspective, it is, of course, a priority for Russia. To enter this market, we must create the best conditions for our producers," Overchuk said adding that this will be one of the tasks of the Russian delegation's task at the APEC summit.

"Of course, it concerns payment systems, and in this regard, the risks associated with issues that need to be addressed to ensure the best competitive conditions for Russian producers in global markets. This is our task, and we're working on it here," the Deputy Prime Minister

According to him, this discussion is being conducted in both bilateral and multilateral formats. "Tomorrow we'll discuss improving connectivity in the region. So, for us, the main task is to provide income for our country," Overchuk concluded.

The APEC high-and top-level week is taking place on October 27 - November 1. The summit is scheduled to take place on October 31 and November 1, with two plenary sessions. A final declaration is expected to be adopted on the outcomes of the meeting.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is an intergovernmental dialogue forum, established in 1989 and uniting 21 economies, including Russia, which joined in 1998. Its main goal is facilitating stable economic growth and deepening regional integration.