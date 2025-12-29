American expert expresses his frustration with Trump-Zelensky talks

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. The latest talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky offered "vague promises," James Carden, retired diplomat and former advisor to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission, told TASS as he described the meeting as "another nothing-burger."

"This weekend's negotiations <…> in Miami offered vague promises, assurances of progress and some photo ops for Zelensky with President Trump. In other words: More of the same," said the expert, who currently serves as a senior adviser to the New York-based American Committee for US-Russia Accord (ACURA).

"As the BBC noted in its write-up of the Trump-Zelensky press conference on Sunday, 'according to Trump, Ukraine's land and who controls it remains the thorniest sticking point - and neither leader offered a path forward to solving that, other than meeting again'. That sums it up nicely. Another nothing-burger," the political analyst stated.

On Sunday, Trump received Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. At a joint press conference following the talks, the US leader admitted that the issue of land was still unresolved. However, he opined that Russia, the United States and Ukraine were getting "a lot closer" to resolving the conflict than ever before. According to Trump, it’ll take "maybe a few weeks" to get the Ukraine deal finished.