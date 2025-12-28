Nearly 970 ceasefire violations by Israel reported in Gaza Strip since October 10

CAIRO, December 28. /TASS/. Nearly 970 violations of the Gaza ceasefire by Israel have been reported since October 10 when the ceasefire came into effect, the enclave’s authorities said.

Thus, over this period, Israel has reportedly violated the ceasefire 969 times, including 455 air and artillery attacks and 298 shelling attacks on civilians and their homes, killing 418 people and leaving more than 1,140 wounded.

The enclave’s authorities accuse Israel of hampering humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip, despite the existing agreements. Thus, they claim that the enclave has received only 42% of humanitarian cargoes it needs to satisfy fundamental demands of its residents. People in the Gaza Strip are faced with serious shortages of food, medicine, drinking water, and fuels, the authorities said, adding that the crisis is only worsening amid the winter cold.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

According to the latest data of Gaza’s health ministry, the overall death toll from the hostilities in the enclave has exceeded 71,000, with more than 171,000 people being wounded.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10.