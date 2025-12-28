Armenia doesn’t want to sever ties with Russia — top diplomat

YEREVAN, December 28. /TASS/. Armenia is not pursuing a course toward severing ties with Russia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"The government doesn’t have an agenda of squeezing Russia out of Armenia, severing political, economic and other ties [between the two countries]. We don’t have such an agenda and don’t pursue such a policy," he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television. "When we promote relations with the United States and the European Union, there is no secret agenda for pushing Russia away behind this."