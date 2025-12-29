Trump says he understands Putin who questions need of ceasefire for Ukraine referendum

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that a ceasefire amid arrangements for holding a referendum in Ukraine would not work.

Reporters asked the US leader to share the details of his phone call with Putin regarding whether Russia had agreed to a ceasefire for the period of holding a referendum in Ukraine. "Not a ceasefire, and that's one of the points that we're working on right now. No, not a ceasefire. He (Putin - TASS) feels that. Look, you know, they're fighting, and to stop, and then if they have to start again, which is a possibility. He doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position," Trump said at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on December 28.

"The [Russian] president feels strongly about that or something, but I think we're finding ways that we can get around that. But I understand President Putin from that standpoint. You know, you have to understand the other side. And you know, I'm on the side of peace. I'm on the side of stopping the war," the US leader added. "I think that's a problem that's going to get solved," he concluded.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov revealed that in the phone call on December 28 the two presidents "generally shared the view that a temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans — whether to prepare for a referendum or for other reasons — would only prolong the conflict and could lead to a resumption of hostilities."