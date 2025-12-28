Putin agrees to US proposal for settlement in framework of working groups — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to the US side’s proposal to continue work on settling the Ukrainian crisis within specially created working groups, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"During today’s conversation, the Russian president agreed to the US side’s proposal to continue work on the settlement around Ukraine within the framework of two specially created working groups," Ushakov noted. As he explained, one of them will deal with "various aspects of security issues," and the other with "economic issues."

"The terms for the launch of these working groups will be agreed upon in the near future, apparently in early January," Ushakov explained.