Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.23% to 2,782.6 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index ticked up by 0.98% to 1,144.06 points. The yuan moved up by two kopecks to 11.12 rubles.

"The week start is moderately positive on the Russian market. The MOEX Russia Index approached 2,800 points closely but investors do not have enough confidence thus far to bring the benchmark above the flat level," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Stocks of the Bank of St. Petersburg (+4.8%) took the lead in growing on the stock market, most probably in connection with plans announced by the bank to direct 50% of IFRS net profit to dividends for 2025," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Inter RAO energy company stock plunged most deeply (-2.1%) after the release of the issuer’s statements under the Russian Accounting Standards for 2025.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,720-2,820 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global forecasts the range of 2,700-2,800 points for the index.