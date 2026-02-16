MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The British government'’s initiative to allow children as young as four to change their gender identity (propaganda of gender reassignment and the operation itself are banned in Russia) is insane and leads to the destruction of the country, Jozef Schutzman, an American blogger and IT specialist, told TASS in an interview.

"We should not be surprised in the slightest about the insane idea of the British government planning to allow children as young as four years old to change their gender identity. The British government hates their country anyways. And they have been trying to destroy it for decades, and they're doing a really fine job at it. This is why more and more families from Western countries are moving to Russia, where family values and children are protected by law and the government," he said.

On February 13, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that the UK Department for Education has released new guidelines for schools on working with "gender-questioning children" (propaganda for gender reassignment and the operation itself are banned in Russia), which allow for the possibility of "full social transition" for primary school students, including children as young as four. According to its information, under these guidelines, teachers and students will be able to refer to children using pronouns that do not correspond to their sex but rather reflect their gender. For example, a girl could be addressed as "he" and a boy as "she."

In the United States, Schutzman built a successful career in the IT sector, holding high positions at corporations such as Microsoft, Oracle and Red Hat. He and his wife are raising eight children and advocate for traditional values. When their state passed a law allowing minors to change gender without parental consent, the family decided to move to Russia. In 2023, they sold all their property in the United States and relocated to the Moscow Region, as Schutzman told TASS in an interview. Together with fellow American Eddie Gonzalez, Schutzman runs a blog popular in the West called Russia Up Close. Their mission is to convey the truth about Russia to residents of Western countries.