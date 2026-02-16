European leaders deluding themselves hoping for Ukraine’s victory over Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, February 16. /TASS/. Western European leaders continue to live in a world of illusions, believing that Ukraine will emerge victorious from the conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He noted that Western European politicians are set to continue providing Ukraine with military support "until Russia is exhausted." "But who can believe that the Russians will run out of steam before Ukraine? That's something from the world of illusions," the M1 television channel quoted him as saying at a meeting with the parliamentary faction of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

"Russia's reserves significantly exceed Ukraine's, even taking into account the support it receives from Europe," he stated. According to Orban, in 1944-1945, people also said that Russia would soon be destroyed, but since then Russia has become a nuclear power, while the Germans are only now beginning to arm themselves."

He slammed Western European politicians’ actions as irresponsible because they are seeking to protract the conflict in Ukraine and are hampering its peaceful settlement.