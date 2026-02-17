LUGANSK, February 17. /TASS/. Last week, the Ukrainian military fired a record 200 rounds of ammunition in a single day at civilian targets in the Belgorod Region, Rodion Miroshnik, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, told TASS, adding that five civilians were killed in the region over the week.

"The Belgorod Region remains the area most frequently targeted by Ukrainian forces. Last week, a record number of munitions were fired at civilian targets in the region from UAVs, artillery, and HIMARS rocket launchers - around 200," he said.

Miroshnik specified that the Belgorod, Shebekinsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, and Grayvoronsky districts were most often targeted by UAV attacks. "Civilians were killed and injured in strikes by Ukrainian drones. Over the week, 52 civilians fell victim to the barbaric strikes by Kiev - five of them were killed. The wounded include a four-year-old girl injured in a rocket attack on the village of Sevryukovo," the agency source said.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that over 20 civilians in Russian regions had been killed in Ukrainian strikes over the past week, with more than 120 people, including six children, wounded.