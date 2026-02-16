US envoy departs for Geneva — source

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has departed for Geneva where he is expected to take part in the next round of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, a source at Geneva Airport told TASS.

"The US special presidential envoy’s plane has departed for our country," the source said adding that Witkoff was expected to arrive on Tuesday morning.

The Russia-US-Ukraine talks are set to be held on February 17-18. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced earlier that Washington would be represented by Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner. Russia’s delegation will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.