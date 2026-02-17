Russia should focus on creating high-tech fleet — presidential aide

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia needs to create a high-tech fleet, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, said in an interview with the aif.ru news outlet.

"Russia needs a balanced fleet capable of solving all pressing problems and meeting the demands of the times, technological ones in the first place," he said, adding that naval affairs are currently undergoing radical changes. "Unmanned boats have only recently joined the navy, but in the near future, the world's leading navies will be replenished en masse with unmanned vessels, at least of the corvette class. Dozens of new cutting-edge technologies will be introduced that will completely change the face of naval warfare. In this situation, we need to focus on creating a high-tech fleet," Patrushev noted.

Technological leadership is one of the priorities included in the Navy’s Development Strategy and the Shipbuilding Program until 2050, he said.